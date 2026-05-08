Indore Municipal Corporation Seals 50 Shops Over Tax Dues, Team Arrives With Drums

Indore Civic Body Seals 50 Shops Over Tax Dues, IMC Team Arrives With Drums |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has intensified its campaign against pending tax defaulters in the city.

Officials have been asking shop owners and property holders to clear their dues, and on Friday, the civic body was seen in full action mode.

In Zone No. 3, the municipal team carried out a major action by sealing around 50 shops in two markets due to unpaid property tax.

Notably, officials reached the market areas with drums (dhol) while carrying out the sealing drive, drawing public attention.

Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) Anil Nigam said that the action was taken at Siddhi Vinayak Market and Mishra Chamber located on Jail Road. Shop owners were again instructed to deposit their pending taxes.

He informed that Siddhi Vinayak Market had property tax dues of around ₹3 to ₹3.5 lakh. The market has shops on different floors, and during the drive, around 40 shops were sealed by the municipal team.

Similarly, in Mishra Chamber, property tax of around ₹4 lakh was pending. The team sealed 10 shops in this market as part of the action.

ARO Nigam added that notices had already been issued to Siddhi Vinayak Market last year, and the owners had assured that they would clear the dues. However, the payment was not made, leading to strict action now.

He also informed that a National Lok Adalat will be organised on May 9 at all zonal offices and the municipal headquarters.

During this, relief will be provided in surcharge on property tax and water tax, and defaulters can take advantage of this opportunity.

Officials said that as of Friday afternoon, the pending taxes had not been deposited, due to which the shops remain sealed.