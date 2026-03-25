Indore News: IMC Offers Surcharge Relief On Pending Taxes Till March 31 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has announced a surcharge relief for citizens clearing pending property tax, water cess and other consumer dues under the National Lok Adalat initiative.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the government has directed the civic body to offer concessions on surcharge for outstanding payments. The benefit will remain available till March 31, after which citizens will have to pay dues with full surcharge.

Officials said the initiative aims to facilitate quick and easy settlement of pending dues while improving revenue collection. With only a week remaining before the close of the financial year 2025–26, the administration has decided to continue the surcharge relief under the Lok Adalat framework till the deadline.

Citizens can deposit pending amounts at the municipal headquarters as well as zonal offices. The IMC has appealed to residents to take advantage of the scheme and clear their dues before March 31 to contribute to the city’s development.

Surcharge relief details

Property tax

100% surcharge waiver for dues up to Rs 50,000

50% waiver for dues between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh

25% waiver for dues above Rs 1 lakh

Water cess

100% surcharge waiver for dues up to Rs 10,000

75% waiver for dues between Rs 10,000 and Rs50,000

50% waiver for dues above Rs 50,000