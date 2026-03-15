Indore News: IMC Collects Record ₹103 Crore In National Lok Adalat, Ranks First In State | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) collected a record revenue of over Rs 103 crore during the National Lok Adalat, marking the highest single-day revenue collection in the corporation’s history. With this achievement, the civic body also secured the top position among all urban local bodies in Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, a total of Rs 99.28 crore was collected from 16,759 taxpayers as property tax after granting surcharge relief, while 5,276 consumers deposited Rs 3.83 crore as water cess by availing the surcharge waiver during the Lok Adalat.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that the corporation ran a large-scale awareness campaign to encourage citizens to take advantage of the government’s relief scheme. Special arrangements were made at all zonal offices to facilitate taxpayers in clearing their dues.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said the revenue team worked in a planned manner and additional support was provided at cash counters across zonal offices to ensure smooth payment procedures. The effort resulted in a large number of citizens depositing their pending taxes.

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Officials said the record collection reflects the cooperation of Indore’s citizens and the dedicated efforts of the corporation’s revenue staff and zonal officers. The civic body will continue to focus on improving revenue collection to support the city’s development works, Singhal said.