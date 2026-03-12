Indore News: Civic Body To Mark Vacant Plots With Pending Dues | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has directed officials to place municipal property boards on vacant plots with pending dues and dispose of pending property mutation cases within the stipulated time.

The directions were issued during a review meeting held at the City Bus Office to assess the progress of revenue recovery for the financial year 2025-26 and preparations for the National Lok Adalat scheduled on March 14.

The meeting was attended by revenue in-charge Niranjan Singh Chauhan, additional commissioner Shringar Srivastava, deputy commissioners Keshav Sagar and Pradeep Jain, along with assistant revenue officers, bill collectors and other officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation.

During the meeting, Bhargav instructed revenue officials to run a special drive to achieve the corporation’s revenue targets before March 31, the end of the financial year. He said the upcoming Lok Adalat would be the last one for the current financial year and officials must work actively to maximise recovery of pending dues.

Highlighting the benefits of the Lok Adalat, the Mayor said the initiative provides relief to taxpayers through surcharge waivers, encouraging citizens to clear pending property tax and other municipal dues. He directed assistant revenue officers and bill collectors to set clear targets and ensure higher recovery compared with previous Lok Adalats.

Bhargav also appealed to taxpayers to take advantage of the surcharge waiver being offered during the Lok Adalat and cooperate with the civic body by clearing their pending property tax and other dues.

Reviewing the performance of the revenue department, the Mayor sought zone-wise details of revenue collection in the previous financial year and the targets set for the current year. He instructed officials to accelerate recovery efforts and ensure higher revenue collection than last year.

He further directed that boards indicating municipal property be installed on vacant plots where property tax dues are pending so that defaulters receive notice of their liabilities.

Officials were also asked to maintain regular contact with major defaulters, including operators of hotels, hostels, restaurants, petrol pumps and other commercial establishments, to ensure recovery of outstanding dues.

The Mayor said the objective of the civic body is not only to collect revenue but also to provide cooperation and convenience to taxpayers.

He also reviewed pending property mutation cases and directed officials to resolve them within the stipulated time frame, warning that cases pending for more than 30 days would be examined and action would be taken against officials found negligent.