Govt Pushes PNG Switch Amid LPG Disruption Fears Over Iran Conflict, Warns Of Connection Surrender | Sourced

Lucknow: The government has intensified efforts to promote piped natural gas for domestic use amid apprehensions of a potential LPG supply disruption linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

States directed to fast-track PNG rollout

Acting on a notification issued by the Petroleum Ministry on March 24, authorities have directed states to expedite the rollout of PNG connections, especially in areas where the pipeline network is already in place. The Food and Civil Supplies Department has issued fresh instructions to ensure compliance with the new policy.

As per the guidelines, households in notified areas will have to switch to PNG and surrender their existing LPG connections. Officials have made it clear that consumers will not be allowed to retain both facilities simultaneously. A warning has also been issued that LPG supply may be discontinued after three months for those who do not shift to PNG.

No PNG shortage, adequate stock assured

The government has assured that there is no shortage of PNG and that adequate domestic stock is available. Supply is being maintained round the clock without any disruption, officials said.

Chief Secretary S P Goyal has directed departments to ensure strict implementation on the ground. In Uttar Pradesh, the expansion of pipeline infrastructure is underway at a rapid pace, with nearly 2,000 new PNG connections being provided.

City Gas Distribution companies have started sending notices to consumers, urging them to adopt PNG in areas where the facility exists. Officials said the transition is aimed at ensuring stable and uninterrupted fuel supply in view of global uncertainties.