‘Jain Jihad’ Remark Triggers Backlash, X Users Clash Over White Pathway For Jain Monks - VIDEO | x

A social media debate surrounding a white-coated pathway created for Jain monks in a residential society in Mumbai has sparked discussions on religious traditions, community harmony and property rights.

'Jain Jihad' Remark Draws Backlash Online

The controversy began after X user Ved Pathak shared a video questioning the purpose of the white coating applied to a pathway used by Jain monks visiting a residential complex. In an earlier post, Pathak had referred to the practice using the term "Jain Jihad", a phrase that drew criticism from several users who described it as inflammatory and inappropriate.

Mr. Vedpathak,



What surprises many people is not that you raised a question, but the way you chose to raise it.



Before understanding the purpose behind the practice, you used the term "Jain Jihad" — a phrase that unfairly associates a peaceful religious tradition with something… pic.twitter.com/Mfs8KMbTXc — Rachit Jain (@rachitpjain) June 7, 2026

X User Explains Purpose Behind the White Coating

Responding to the post, another X user, Rachit Jain, shared a detailed explanation of the practice and urged people to understand the context before drawing conclusions.

In his post, Jain said the white coating was intended to keep the surface cooler during the summer months, making it easier for Jain monks, who traditionally walk barefoot, to move comfortably. He noted that similar practices are commonly followed at temples and religious sites across India.

I have always known Jainism as a religion of compassion, non violence, humility, and deep respect for all living beings. That is the Jainism I have admired and respected throughout my life. But sadly, compassion is the last thing that I have experienced over the past few days.… — Prasad Vedpathak (@prasadvedpathak) June 7, 2026

Rachit Jain Defends Tradition, Calls for Understanding

Jain argued that the pathway did not obstruct residents, restrict access, reduce property values or infringe on anyone's rights. He also questioned why the issue had been presented in a manner that encouraged communal interpretations rather than factual discussion.

"The monks spend their lives practising non violence, self discipline and compassion," Jain wrote, adding that questions were welcome but should not be framed using language that could provoke division.

Following the criticism, Pathak later issued a clarification, reiterating his respect for Jainism and describing it as a religion rooted in compassion, humility and non violence.

Concerns Over Consent and Use of Private Property

However, he maintained that the matter was not merely about paint on a road but about concerns regarding consent and the use of private property. In a lengthy statement, he appealed to Jain followers and religious leaders to view the situation from the perspective of residents who felt uncomfortable with changes being made within their housing society.

Pathak said he found it difficult to believe that genuine Jain spiritual leaders would demand an exclusive pathway on private property. He suggested that the actions of a few individuals may have unfairly affected the reputation of the wider Jain community.

Calls for Dialogue and Community Harmony

Emphasising that his comments were not intended as an attack on the religion, Pathak called for empathy, dialogue and mutual respect between communities. He warned that misunderstandings could deepen if concerns were dismissed rather than discussed.

The exchange has since gained attention online, with users expressing differing views on religious accommodation, community consent and the importance of maintaining harmony in shared residential spaces.