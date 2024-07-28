Mumbai: Social Worker Convicted For Creating Ruckus At Byculla Police Station; Granted Leniency Due To Strained Marital Relationship | Representational Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has held a social worker guilty for creating a ruckus at Byculla police station in April 2019 after her daughter was called to the police station for counselling on the request of her husband. However, she was granted leniency, considering her strained relationship with her husband.

On April 25, 2019, at 2pm, the woman’s husband went to the police station to lodge a missing person complaint about their 17-year-old daughter. He claimed that their daughter was addicted to drugs and was in a habit of leaving the house without information. He said the girl would often threaten to die by suicide.

While the police were in the process of registering the case, the man got a call that the daughter had returned home. He requested police to counsel her and the daughter was also called in. While the duo was at the police station, the accused woman, too, reached the police station. It was claimed that the relationship between the woman and her husband was strained.

At around 4pm, the woman created a ruckus at the police station for calling her daughter. The prosecution claimed that assistant police inspector Shushma Mali tried to pacify her. However, the woman engaged in a scuffle with Mali, caught hold of her uniform shirt collar and pulled the shirt, owing to which the upper button of the shirt came apart. Hence a case of assaulting the police officer on duty was registered on the same day.

The woman in her defence claimed that her daughter was not counselled but was beaten up with belts. The court refused to accept the defence, observing that “the daughter was the best person to depose before the court if there was any ill-treatment”.

The court held her guilty for misbehaviour at the police station but granted leniency observing that there is a possibility of her reformation.