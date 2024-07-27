Mumbai: Father-Son Duo Booked For Defrauding Over 30 Investors Of ₹2.70 Crore | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Bhandup police have charged the directors of Dhan Sampati Enterprises and Dhanayash Investments with allegedly defrauding over 30 people through fraudulent investment schemes. Since 2022, victims have invested lakhs of rupees with the accused, but none of the funds, let alone the promised profits, have been returned. According to the police, the total amount defrauded is Rs. 2.70 crores.

The matter first surfaced on Thursday when the complainant, Prakash Kamthe (33), a resident of Ghatkopar, approached the police. Kamthe, who works at a Ghatkopar-based gym, heard about one of the gym members, Siddhesh Mohire, who is involved in the share market investment business.

Other members spoke about how Siddhesh helped "several" people get handsome returns by investing their money with him. When Kamthe spoke to Siddhesh, he was told that his company, Dhanayash Investments, was involved in the investment business and was invited to visit his office located opposite Shreyas Cinema in Ghatkopar.

Siddhesh also introduced Kamthe to his father, Suryakanth Mohire, who owns another company named Dhan Sampati Enterprises, which manages the same business line. After inquiring with some locals, Kamthe decided to invest and paid Rs. 6 lakhs, hoping for profitable returns. Until December 2023, Kamthe received profits totaling over Rs. 9 lakhs, prompting him to invest more and spread the news to his friends, family, and relatives, who also decided to invest.

However, starting January 2024, Kamthe stopped receiving any money from the father-son duo. When he inquired again, he was told that their business had hit a slump and they could not pay anymore. Kamthe realized he wasn’t the only one who had lost money. The Mohire family later shifted their residence from Ghatkopar to Bhandup, Kamthe stated to the police.

According to Kamthe, over time, he invested over Rs. 15 lakhs but managed to receive only Rs. 5.62 lakhs. After Kamthe’s complaint, the police found more such complaints from others who had invested and lost their money. They discovered 29 more people duped similarly by the accused. These 29 individuals had invested amounts ranging from Rs. 5 lakhs to Rs. 54 lakhs. They all received some returns but never the entire amount they invested, let alone the promised returns.

In total, Rs. 2,70,59,223 is still owed to the 30 victims, including Kamthe. For example, Aniket Kaginkar invested Rs. 54 lakhs and received only Rs. 6.54 lakhs in return. Rohit Shetty invested Rs. 50 lakhs and received only Rs. 5 lakhs. Sandip Kamble invested Rs. 22 lakhs but received only Rs. 5.86 lakhs. Jayant Shinde invested Rs. 39 lakhs and was returned only Rs. 15 lakhs.

The police have now booked Siddhesh Mohire and his father, Suryakanth Mohire, on charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and other offenses under the Indian Penal Code.