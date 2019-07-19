Mumbai: Single-storey building collapses in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

Thane: A single-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi area of Thane district Thursday but no one was injured in the incident. The structure, which stood in Islampur locality, collapsed Thursday afternoon when nobody was present inside, said an official of the district disaster control room.

The building, owned by Shakeena Miyaji, housed 13 tenants earlier, but barring one, all of them had vacated it in view of its dilapidated condition, he said. The lone tenant and his family ran out Thursday afternoon when they saw the plaster falling off, and were saved.

As per a civic report, there are 978 buildings in the town which have been declared as dangerous. Some 2,460 families live in these buildings.