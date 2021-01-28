'Mumbai should be included in Karnataka': Dy CM Laxman Savadi hits back after Maharashtra stakes claim to Belgaum

The escalating border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka took a strange turn on Thursday, with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi claiming that Mumbai should be a part of the southern state.

"Mumbai should be included in Karnataka. Until that is done, I request Central govt to declare Mumbai as a Union Territory," he was quoted as saying. The remark comes mere hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a similar statement about Belgaum.

It must be mentioned here that while Belgaum has long been caught up in the dispute, owing to its location and demographic, Mumbai has steered clear of the debate for the most part. "Earlier, we (parts of Belagavi) were a part of Mumbai region. My demand and the demand of the people in this region is that Mumbai be attached to Karnataka...I demand that the Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union territory. The issue will be resolved once we demand Mumbai," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.