Maharashtra govt will move court to declare disputed areas with Karnataka as union territory: Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray also lashed out at the Karnataka government over alleged atrocities on Marathi- speaking population in those areas, and said there is a need to fight to win the case for their inclusion in Maharashtra.

The chief minister had earlier as well said that his government is committed towards incorporating into the state the areas of the neighbouring Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.

Maharashtra claims Belgaum and some other areas, part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency but currently in Karnataka, on linguistic grounds.

Certain areas, including Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, are claimed while contending that the majority of population in these areas is Marathi- speaking.

The dispute between the two states over Belgaum and other border areas is pending before the Supreme Court for many years.

The book, comprising articles and cartoons chronicling the issue over the last 64 years, will help create awareness about the issue among the new generation and bridge the disconnect between Marathi-speaking locals and other people in Maharashtra, the government has said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa recently slammed Thackeray's comments wherein the latter said his government is committed towards incorporating into Maharashtra the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.

(With inputs from agencies)