 Mumbai Shocker: Teenager Raped At Knife-Point In Dharavi
The police have arrested Khan (the accused) and filed a case under Sections 66 (1) and 351 (3) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the POCSO Act. According to officials, the girl has been medically examined at Sion Hospital and her condition remains stable.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
Representative Image

A 15-year-old girl was threatened with a knife and raped in Dharavi on Tuesday. The girl was alone in her house when the accused, Mohammad Zafar Mohammad Hanif Khan, 59, entered her home and attacked her with a knife and raped her.

