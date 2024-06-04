 Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife, Son For Getting Birthday Cake Late
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife, Son For Getting Birthday Cake Late

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife, Son For Getting Birthday Cake Late

A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Saki Naka police have booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly attacking his wife and son as the duo got late in bringing his birthday cake. Both of them sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

Read Also
Horrifying Murder Video: Jilted Lover Stabs Woman To Death For Rejecting Proposal, Attempts To Kill...
article-image

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Rajendra Shinde, a welder who lives with his family in the Ashok Nagar area, started a verbal duel with his wife Ranjana. While the accused was abusing the woman for getting late in bringing the cake, their 22-year-old son tried to calm down Shinde. In a fit of rage, he stabbed his wrist with a kitchen knife and then assaulted Ranjana. He again turned towards his son and stabbed in his stomach.

Read Also
Man Stabs Elder Brother To Death For Misbehaving With Mom In Jabalpur
article-image

A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife, Son For Getting Birthday Cake Late

Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife, Son For Getting Birthday Cake Late

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Three Illegal Buildings At Versova

Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Three Illegal Buildings At Versova

Mumbai: ECI Orders Action Against Uddhav Thackeray For Poll Code Violation

Mumbai: ECI Orders Action Against Uddhav Thackeray For Poll Code Violation

Thane: Rickshaw Driver Held For Property Broker’s Murder Over Land Dispute

Thane: Rickshaw Driver Held For Property Broker’s Murder Over Land Dispute

Mumbai: Motorists Witness Massive Traffic Disruption On Western Express Highway During Peak Hours On...

Mumbai: Motorists Witness Massive Traffic Disruption On Western Express Highway During Peak Hours On...