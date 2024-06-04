Mumbai Shocker: Man Stabs Wife, Son For Getting Birthday Cake Late

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Saki Naka police have booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly attacking his wife and son as the duo got late in bringing his birthday cake. Both of them sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday when Rajendra Shinde, a welder who lives with his family in the Ashok Nagar area, started a verbal duel with his wife Ranjana. While the accused was abusing the woman for getting late in bringing the cake, their 22-year-old son tried to calm down Shinde. In a fit of rage, he stabbed his wrist with a kitchen knife and then assaulted Ranjana. He again turned towards his son and stabbed in his stomach.

Read Also Man Stabs Elder Brother To Death For Misbehaving With Mom In Jabalpur

A case of attempt to murder has been registered.