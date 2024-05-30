Horrifying Murder Video: Jilted Lover Stabs Woman To Death For Rejecting Proposal, Attempts To Kill Self Using Knife In AP’s Eluru

X

In a horrific incident in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru, a man killed a woman on Thursday by stabbing her multiple times after she rejected his proposal and then tried to die by suicide using the same weapon but was saved.

As per reports, the 23-year-old Yesuratnam, a resident Eluru proposed the 22-year-old girl Jakku Ratna Grace, but she rejected it. This enraged Yesuratnam and in a fit of rage he stabbed the woman with a knife.

The purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the man can be seen stabbing the girl repeatedly until she falls on the ground and succumbs to her injuries.

The video does not show this but as per reports, the accused, soon after killing the woman, tried to die by suicide by stabbing himself but he was saved. As per eyewitnesses, the man had been stalking the woman for some time and on Thursday, he attacked her with a knife near her house in EMCI Colony.

Eluru district superintendent of police Mary Prasanthi said T Yesu Ratnam from Musunuru village slit J Ratna Grace's throat and later tried to kill himself.

"It's a love affair. He (Ratnam) cut her throat and then tried to kill himself. While the girl died on the spot, the accused is in the hospital and his condition is critical," the official said.

Probe underway

Soon after the incident, locals immediately informed the police which reached the spot and took the man to the nearby government hospital for treatment where doctors said that his condition was critical.

Reports suggest that the police are currently investigating the case and has obtained information about the matter from the victim’s family members.