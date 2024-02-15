Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed By Lion After Jumping Into Enclosure For Selfie At Tirupati Zoo; Horrific Visuals Surface

X

A tragic incident unfolded at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Thursday, resulting in the death of a man who jumped into the lions' enclosure.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Prahlad Gujjar, from Bansur in Rajasthan’s Alwar visited the zoo alone, purchasing a ticket like any other visitor. However, after reaching the lions' enclosure, he entered the restricted area with the intention of taking a selfie.

Watch the video here:

Man dares lion for a selfie, jumps into enclosure, gets mauled.



40-year-old Prahlad Gujjar jumped into a lion enclosure for a selfie in Tirupati SV Zoo park. He also behaved in a way to provoke the lion. After the lion attacked him, he made an in vain attempt to save himself by… pic.twitter.com/4vWaRNkSZM — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) February 15, 2024

Despite being observed by a watcher stationed 200 meters away, who raised an alarm, Prahlad scaled a wall and accessed the secluded zone, eventually reaching a gate normally reserved for caretakers and medical staff.

Within the enclosure one of the males, named Dungarpur, attacked Prahlad, seizing him by the neck and tearing his clothes. Despite attempting to climb a tree to evade the lion's grasp, his efforts were futile. The lion dragged him roughly 100 meters within the enclosure before being chased away by the watcher into its cage.

While there were conjectures regarding Prahlad's mental state or possible intoxication, the police refrained from commenting, stating that a conclusive assessment would only be possible after a post-mortem examination.