 Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed By Lion After Jumping Into Enclosure For Selfie At Tirupati Zoo; Horrific Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAndhra Pradesh: Man Killed By Lion After Jumping Into Enclosure For Selfie At Tirupati Zoo; Horrific Visuals Surface

Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed By Lion After Jumping Into Enclosure For Selfie At Tirupati Zoo; Horrific Visuals Surface

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Prahlad Gujjar, from Bansur in Rajasthan’s Alwar visited the zoo alone, purchasing a ticket like any other visitor

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
X

A tragic incident unfolded at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Thursday, resulting in the death of a man who jumped into the lions' enclosure.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Prahlad Gujjar, from Bansur in Rajasthan’s Alwar visited the zoo alone, purchasing a ticket like any other visitor. However, after reaching the lions' enclosure, he entered the restricted area with the intention of taking a selfie.

Watch the video here:

Despite being observed by a watcher stationed 200 meters away, who raised an alarm, Prahlad scaled a wall and accessed the secluded zone, eventually reaching a gate normally reserved for caretakers and medical staff.

Within the enclosure one of the males, named Dungarpur, attacked Prahlad, seizing him by the neck and tearing his clothes. Despite attempting to climb a tree to evade the lion's grasp, his efforts were futile. The lion dragged him roughly 100 meters within the enclosure before being chased away by the watcher into its cage.

Read Also
Viral Video: KS Bharat Dedicates Hundred vs England Lions To Lord Ram Ahead Of Ayodhya Temple 'Pran...
article-image

While there were conjectures regarding Prahlad's mental state or possible intoxication, the police refrained from commenting, stating that a conclusive assessment would only be possible after a post-mortem examination.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Paint Factory In Alipur, 3 Charred Bodies Recovered (Video)

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In Paint Factory In Alipur, 3 Charred Bodies Recovered (Video)

Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed By Lion After Jumping Into Enclosure For Selfie At Tirupati Zoo; Horrific...

Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed By Lion After Jumping Into Enclosure For Selfie At Tirupati Zoo; Horrific...

Gujarat: Food Meant For Poor Diverted In State; Over ₹2 Crore Worth Grain Seized In 2 Years

Gujarat: Food Meant For Poor Diverted In State; Over ₹2 Crore Worth Grain Seized In 2 Years

Rajasthan Horror: 16-Year-Old Coaching Student Gangraped; 4 NEET Aspirants Arrested

Rajasthan Horror: 16-Year-Old Coaching Student Gangraped; 4 NEET Aspirants Arrested

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blames RSS For Sandeshkhali Unrest

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Blames RSS For Sandeshkhali Unrest