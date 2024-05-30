Man Stabs Elder Brother To Death For Misbehaving With Mom In Jabalpur

Brothers Clash In Jabalpur: One Killed, One Injured And One Arrested | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic family dispute unfolded in Jabalpur, where a younger brother allegedly stabbed his two elder brothers. One of them died on the spot, whereas the other was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, according to police on Thursday.

The accused is said to be under the influence of alcohol when he saw his elder brothers misbehaving with their mother. Enraged, he picked up a knife and stabbed both of them.

The incident occurred under the Ramapur Police Station in Jabalpur and came to the fore on Thursday.

According to information, three brothers—Ankit Ben, Suraj Ben, and Abhishek Ben—lived together with their mother. Ankit had developed a habit of drinking due to some personal ordeals. One day, when he returned home under the influence of alcohol, he found his elder brothers misbehaving with their mother.

Angry, Ankit grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked his eldest brother, Abhishek, who died on the spot. When Suraj interrupted him to stop him, Ankit attacked him as well, leaving him seriously wounded.

Suraj has been admitted to Jabalpur district hospital and is receiving treatment at present.

Ankit was arrested under charges of murder.

According to the devastated mother of three brothers, Radha Ben, Ankit had been struggling with distress ever since his wife left him and went to her parents’ place. Due to this, he started to consume excessive alcohol. This led to a tragic turn of events in the family.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma confirmed that Ankit was arrested on charges of murder in connection with the incident.