 Jabalpur Patwari Caught Red Handed Accepting ₹20K Bribe For Demarcation Of Agri Land
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
Representative Image

 Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A patwari was caught accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe for the demarcation of agriculture land from an applicant in Jabalpur on Thursday. A Lokayukta team, along with police officials, laid a trap to catch the accused Patwari and his associate red-handedly.

According to information, the patwari demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from an applicant for the demarcation of their agricultural land, mapping, and measurement using an ETC machine.

The accused Patwari is identified as Amit Dubey, and his associate is named Saurabh Agarwal, who is the owner of a photocopy shop, Agarwal Computers.

Complainant Arjun Singh, a resident of Shahpura, alleged in his complaint that Patwari Amit Dubey and his associate were demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 for the demarcation, mapping, and measurement of his agricultural land. Dubey demanded the bribe from the applicant's mother, Omkari Bai, and father, Purushottam Sahu. The accused agreed to accept the amount in two installments of Rs 10k and Rs 20k.

Following the complaint, the Lokayukta team decided to catch the accused patwari red-handed. A team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Dileep Jharwade, Inspector Kamal Singh Uikey, Inspector Bhupendra Kumar Diwan, and five other members was formed for the operation. During the operation, Saurabh Agarwal was caught red-handed while accepting the installment amount of ₹20,000 at Agarwal Computers' photocopy shop located behind the Tehsil Shahpura Bhitoni.

A case has been filed against the perpetrators under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway.

