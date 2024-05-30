Lok Sabha Election 2024: MP Congress Predicts Landslide Victory With 330+ Seats To INDIA Bloc; Netizens React

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A highly-motivated Madhya Pradesh Congress has predicted the victory of its grand alliance India bloc in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections.

The grand old party, along with an opposition alliance, is expecting to form a government with 332 (+/-5) seats after the June 4 results. It predicted 196 (+/-5) seats for the NDA-BJP, halting the ruling party at the half-mark of their '400 paar' target.

MP Congress took to social media to share its predictions on Thursday, two days before the exit polls and five days before the result is announced on June 4.

लोकसभा चुनाव का फ़ाइनल सर्वे



कांग्रेस गठबंधन - 332 (+/-5)

बीजेपी गठबंधन- 196 (+/-5)

क्षेत्रीय दल/अन्य- 21 (+/-5)



4 तारीख़ आ रही है,

नई सरकार ला रही है। — MP Congress (@INCMP) May 30, 2024

In a social media post on X, the MP Congress wrote:

"Congress alliance - 332 (+/ )

BJP alliance- 196 (+/ )

Regional Parties/Others- 21 (+/ -5)

June 4th is coming, A new government is on way."

Netizens React

After the tweet was posted on the official Twitter page of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, some netizens dug out the old posts of the party to boost their 'overconfidence'.

During the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the MP Congress, via its official X handle, posted a similar result prediction tweet. The numbers were way off from the actual results as BJP swept the central state. Now people are speculating that the same would happen this time too.

Some Twitter users also slammed the admin of the page, saying, 'The admin of the page must be under some influence'.

Before the D-day and exit polls, several Satta Bazars gave an edge to the Congress and India bloc over the ruling party. Some Satta Bazars even predicted numbers lower than 250 for the ruling BJP.

Some of the predictions are as follows: However, these numbers are mere predictions and cannot be verified by FPJ.

Karnal Satta Bazaar

Congress - 108

INDI (Alliance) - 231

BJP - 235

NDA -263

Vijayawada Satta Bazar

Congress - 121

INDI (Alliance) - 237

BJP - 224

NDA – 251