MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Entire Vote Counting Process To Be Video-Recorded For Evidence & Transparency

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Entire Counting To Be Recorded In Form Of Evidence & To Maintain Transparency | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The entire Lok Sabha Election 2024 vote counting process scheduled for June 4 will be recorded in the form of video for evidence purposes. The move will not only maintain transparency in the counting but will also help to avoid any kind of conflict between the political parties.

According to information, CCTV cameras will be installed, and votes from electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be cross-checked with five Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips from each constituency.

Also, to ensure transparency and accuracy, separate booths will be set up for counting so that the slips are not scattered or mixed. The VVPAT must be kept safe for 45 days.

MP Chief Electoral Office issues orders

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Office has instructed all the district election officers to record the counting process to provide evidence in case of disputes and to maintain transparency in the election process.

Additionally, each assembly constituency will have five VVPAT slips cross-checked with EVM results, and micro-observers will monitor the counting process. Candidates are allowed to appoint agents to oversee this process to ensure fairness.

Furthermore, training will be provided to employees for counting postal ballots and VVPAT slips separately. These measures have been mandated to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.