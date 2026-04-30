Mumbai Shocker! Man Stabs Shopkeeper 5-6 Times With Knife In Agripada Over Suspected Mockery Amid Mira Road Stabbing Case

Mumbai: A violent incident unfolded in Mumbai's Agripada area when a man allegedly stabbed a shopkeeper five to six times after thinking that he and his brother were laughing at him. The incident occurred in Agripada's Baby Garden area, where two brothers were chatting and laughing over something in their shop.

According to an NDTV report, when the accused, identified as Firoz Mansuri, arrived at the shop, he thought that they were laughing and mocking him. In a sudden outburst, Mansuri pulled out a knife from his bag and attacked one of the brothers multiple times. According to the report, Mansuri stabbed the victim at least five to six times, and the victim sustained serious injuries, including deep cuts to his arm.

Currently, there is no information about the victim's health. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and launched an immediate investigation. Using technical inputs and local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested within hours of the attack.

The report added that authorities are also examining whether the arrested suspect has any criminal background or was experiencing mental distress.

Meanwhile, this incident comes at a time when a 31-year-old man, Zaib Zubair Ansari, attacked two security guards in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, after being questioned about their religion. The attack took place near Asmita Grand Mansion in Mira Road East, where two security guards were on duty when Ansari approached them, initially asking for directions to a nearby mosque.

Later, Ansari questioned one of the guards about his religion before attacking him with a knife. He then entered the security cabin and allegedly asked the second guard to recite the 'Kalma'.

When the guard was unable to comply, Ansari reportedly assaulted him as well, leaving both men seriously injured. Ansari was arrested within hours after police reviewed CCTV footage. He was later produced before a Thane district court, which remanded him to police custody until May 4.