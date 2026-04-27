Mira-Bhayandar Shocker: 2 Watchmen Stabbed After Being Asked About Their Religion In Mira Road; Accused Arrested

Police arrest accused after two watchmen were seriously injured in knife attack at Mira Road | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira Bhayandar, April 25: A shocking incident occurred in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road early Monday morning, where a man allegedly attacked two security guards with a knife after questioning them about their religion. Both security guards sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Victims identified and hospitalised

The victims have been identified as Subrato Sen and Mishra. Mishra is currently undergoing treatment at Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road, while the other victim also received medical attention for his injuries.

Accused allegedly demanded recitation of Kalma

According to preliminary reports, the accused first asked the two men about their religion and then demanded they recite the 'Kalma' three times. When the victims were unable to do so, the accused allegedly attacked them with a knife, inflicting serious injuries.

Police identify and arrest accused

Following the incident, local residents alerted the police, and the Naya Nagar police arrived at the scene immediately to initiate an investigation. Based on CCTV footage from the area, the police successfully identified and arrested the accused.

Background of accused under probe

Police sources stated that the accused was born in Mumbai's Kurla area and was living alone in Mira Road. He had reportedly moved to the United States for education in the year 2000 and returned to India in 2019.

ATS joins investigation

Given the gravity of the situation, the State ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) is also investigating the case. The police are thoroughly examining the accused's mental, social, and criminal background.

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Security tightened in area

Following the incident, a tense atmosphere has prevailed in the area, and the police have increased security deployments as a precautionary measure.

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