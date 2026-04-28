'Intention Of Targeting Hindus In Name Of Jihad': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Flags 'Self-Radicalised Lone Wolf' Angle In Mira Road Stabbing Case | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the Mira Road stabbing incident a suspected case of 'self-radicalisation,' stating that preliminary investigations indicate the accused acted with an intent to target members of the Hindu community in the name of 'jihad.' The case, which has shocked Maharashtra, is currently being jointly probed by the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency.

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Speaking on the incident, Fadnavis said the accused, Zaib Zubair Ansari, had been living in the United States and had recently returned to India. “This appears to be a case of self-radicalisation. Some books and incriminating material were recovered from his residence. The investigation will not be limited to the accused alone but will also examine individuals or networks behind his radicalisation,” he said, assuring full cooperation from the state government.

Details On The Stabbing Incident

The attack took place around 4 am on Monday near Asmita Grand Mansion in Mira Road East, behind Wockhardt Hospital. According to police, two security guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, were on duty when Ansari approached them, initially asking for directions to a nearby mosque. He left briefly before returning and allegedly initiating a violent confrontation.

Accused Asked The Security Guards To Recite Kalma

Ansari first questioned one of the guards about his religion before attacking him with a knife. He then entered the security cabin and allegedly asked the second guard to recite the ‘Kalma’. When the guard was unable to comply, Ansari reportedly assaulted him as well, leaving both men seriously injured.

The victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Mishra is currently admitted at Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road, while Sen also received medical attention. Officials said both are in serious but stable condition.