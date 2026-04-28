Mira Road Stabbing: ATS Probes ‘Lone Wolf’ Terror Angle, ISIS-Linked Material Recovered

ATS investigates Mira Road stabbing case after alleged ISIS-linked material surfaced during probe | FIle Photo

Mumbai, April 27: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has officially taken over the investigation into a stabbing case reported on Monday in Mira Road’s Naya Nagar, after alleged extremist material linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) was recovered from the accused’s residence, officials said, adding that the case is now being probed from a possible “lone wolf” terror angle.

Accused arrested, remanded to custody

The accused, identified as Jab Zubair Ansari (31), was arrested by the Naya Nagar police within hours of the attack based on CCTV footage from the area. He was produced before a Thane district court, which remanded him to police custody till May 4.

Attack took place near Mira Road hospital

According to police, the incident occurred around 4 am near Asmita Grand Mansion, behind Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road East. Two security guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subrato Ramesh Sen, were on duty when Ansari approached them, initially asking for directions to a nearby mosque.

Police said Ansari left the spot briefly but returned soon after and allegedly asked one of the guards about his religion before attacking him with a sharp weapon. He then proceeded to the security cabin, where the second guard, Mishra, was present, and allegedly asked him to recite the ‘Kalma’. When the guard was unable to do so, Ansari allegedly attacked him as well, inflicting serious injuries.

Victims stable in hospital

Both injured guards were rushed to Wockhardt Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and are reported to be stable, officials said.

ISIS-linked material allegedly recovered

According to sources familiar with the development, a search of Ansari’s residence following the arrest led to the recovery of handwritten notes purportedly referring to ISIS, along with material suspected to contain radical content. In a handwritten note addressed to ISIS, allegedly written by the accused, he expressed his intention to join the terror outfit, describing the attack as his “first step” towards that goal.

ATS probes lone wolf angle

ATS sources said the accused appears to have attempted to project the assault as being aligned with ISIS ideology, with the attack being probed as a “lone wolf” act and the two victims specifically targeted.

Accused lived alone after return from US

According to senior officials, Ansari is a science graduate who spent several years in the United States (US), where his family continues to reside. Originally from Mumbai’s Kurla area, he returned to India a few years ago after being unable to secure employment in the US and had since been living alone in Mira Road, while conducting online chemistry coaching and seeking a professional job.

Online radicalisation under scanner

Officials said preliminary findings suggest that he may have undergone online radicalisation during this period of isolation, a factor that is now under detailed investigation. Sources said the accused appears to have been exposed to extremist content through online platforms, which may have contributed to his radicalisation. Preliminary findings suggest that he was consuming and possibly engaging with propaganda material disseminated by proscribed terror organisations, including videos, literature, and encrypted communications circulated via social media and messaging applications.

Digital footprint being examined

The agencies are examining the accused’s digital footprint, including mobile devices, browsing history, and communication records to ascertain the extent of his exposure, any potential handlers or contacts, and whether he acted independently or was influenced or guided remotely. The role of algorithm-driven content amplification and closed online groups in reinforcing extremist beliefs is also being probed.

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Further probe underway

Sources indicated that such sustained online exposure may have played a role in shaping the accused’s ideological alignment and could have influenced the execution of the attack, though the exact degree of radicalisation and any external links remain under investigation.

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