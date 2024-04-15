 Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills His 1.5-Year-Old Sick Son For Crying In Mankhurd; Arrested
Ansari lives with his wife Sakina, and their 1-and-a-half-year son named Afaan. According to the police, Afaan, since his birth, suffered from kidney problems, and both Imran and Sakina were struggling with the hospital and treatment-related expenses.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills His 1.5-Year-Old Sick Son For Crying In Mankhurd; Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the police who allegedly killed his sick son on Saturday in the Mankhurd area of the eastern suburbs. The accused is identified as Imran Ansari, a resident of Mandala in Mankhurd.

Ansari lives with his wife Sakina, and their 1-and-a-half-year son named Afaan. According to the police, Afaan, since his birth, suffered from kidney problems, and both Imran and Sakina were struggling with the hospital and treatment-related expenses.

On Saturday, Afaan fell sick again, and he kept wailing out of pain and Imran was home alone with the child. According to Sakina’s statement to the police, she was out and when she returned home, she found Afaan sleeping in a still position. When she checked on him, he didn’t respond or even cry which is when she realized Afaan was unconscious.

They rushed to a nearby hospital only to be told that Afaan wasn’t unconscious, but dead. The hospital authorities contacted the police after finding bruises on Afaan’s head - on the backside.

When they questioned Imran, he confessed to banging the head of his child on the floor as the latter didn’t stop crying. Irritated by the sound of crying, he lost his cool and banged the head of the child.

He also told the police that he was frustrated with the piling up of expenses caused due to Afaan’s hospital treatments - for his kidney disease. Imran was arrested by the Mankhurd police for the charges of murder.

