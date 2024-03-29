Mumbai Shocker: Man Gives Abortion Pills To Wife Against Her Will, On The Run For 18 Months; Nabbed By Kandivali Police

Representational photo

The Kandivali police have arrested a man, who was on the run for 18 months after allegedly administering abortion pills to his pregnant wife in Diva. As per his 34-year-old wife, he was driven by the desire to have a son and gave her abortion pills after she refused a gender test. The couple already have a daughter, who is now eight years old.

The couple got married a decade ago in Ahmedabad and later moved to Diva, where they resided for seven years. However, disagreements arose in the family and the man moved back to Gujarat with their daughter. He intermittently returned to Diva to meet his wife. In March 2022, the woman became pregnant again and the man expressed his desire to have a son.

Man Administers Abortion Pills To Wife Against Her Will

He insisted that she undergo a gender test but she refused. When she was five months pregnant, he gave her medication on the pretext of health benefits they would render. Soon she experienced abdominal pain and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where she had a miscarriage on July 23, 2022. Subsequently, she lodged a complaint against her husband at the Kandivali police station. However, the man absconded, prompting the police to launch a search.

During interrogation, he said he wanted a male child but his wife was not ready to take a gender test, following which he administered abortion pills to her.