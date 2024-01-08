Mumbai News: Kandivali Police Arrest 41-Year-Old Ghatkopar Man With Pistol & Live Cartridges

Representational Image | File

The Kandivali police seized a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from an individual identified as Dinesh Kadam (41) from Ghatkopar. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act at the Kandivali police station on January 6.

Police found one pistol and three live cartridges from the suspect

According to the police, they received information that an individual would be selling his pistol in front of Raghulila Mall, Boraspada, Kandivali West. Acting on this tip-off, the police set up a trap in the designated area. At 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, an individual arrived at Raghulila Mall carrying a white bag and appeared distressed while waiting for someone. Upon apprehending him and conducting an inspection, the police found a pistol in his white bag and three live cartridges in his left pants pocket.

Police did not find a firearm license from the suspect

During the investigation, the individual identified himself as Dinesh Kadam (41). However, he failed to produce any firearm license when asked by the police. Further investigations are currently underway.

Assistant Police Inspector Hemant Gite and his team executed the operation under the supervision of Sandeep Vishwasrao, Senior Police Inspector at Kandivali police station.