Mumbai News: 6 Held With Weapons & Live Cartridges In Major ATS Operation Conducted In Borivali; Visuals Surface

Mumbai News: 6 Held With Live Weapons & Cartridges In Major ATS Operation Conducted In Borivali; Visuals Surface

Mumbai: The officers of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday apprehended six people with alleged possession of firearms at Borivali. The officials have seized three pistols and 29 live rounds from them. The agency officials claimed that the accused were planning an armed robbery at a jewellery shop.

The arrested persons have been identified as Delhi and Shahadat Hussain alias Kallu (had served a 14-year sentence in a 1996 murder case), Aslam Ali (previously arrested in a murder case at Ghaziabad and also has chain snatching and possession of firearms cases against him in Delhi), Nadeem Yunus Ansari (accused of dacoity), Rizwan Latif (theft cases registered against him), Adil Khan (a driver by profession) and Naushad Shaikh.

According to the police, on Sunday, specific information was received by the officers of the Juhu Unit of the ATS about six suspected accused who were staying in two rooms of the Ellora Guest House near the railway station in Borivali (East), for the last two days. The police team laid a trap and seized a country-made single barrel gun, one country-made pistol and a foreign-made pistol along with 29 live cartridges, two choppers, one nylon rope and chilli powder. The police have also seized a SUV from the accused.



"A preliminary investigation conducted by the police revealed that said gang had gathered together to rob a jeweler's shop and was making plans for the same. Adil Khan was supposed to drive to the target place and ensure swift escape, while Naushad was tasked with the recce of the target place," said the official.