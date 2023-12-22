Mumbai News: ATS Arrests 3 Bangladeshi Citizens In Two Days

Representative Image

Mumbai: Over the past two days, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has carried out raids resulting in the arrest of three Bangladeshis residing in Thane and Navi Mumbai, who had hidden their identities for several years.

On Friday, the ATS Thane unit conducted a raid in the Kausa area of Mumbra, apprehending Sardar Aziz Rana Shaikh (43). Similarly, the Vikhroli unit conducted a raid in Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, leading to the arrest of Khalil Mainuddin Sayyad (30) and Hashmullah Hasan Shaikh (22), both employed as labourers.

9 Bangladeshi nationals arrested last week

Approximately a week prior, Crime Branch Unit 6 had also undertaken an operation, resulting in the arrest of nine Bangladeshi nationals. All individuals have been charged under the Indian Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.

As per sources, Rana was residing in Room No. 23, Rashid Compound, Kausa, Mumbra, Thane. A case has been registered against Sardar Aziz Rana Shaikh under section 14 of the Foreigners Act, along with section 12 of the Passport Act, and other relevant Acts.