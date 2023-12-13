 Mumbai: Crime Branch Cracks Down On 9 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Aadhaar cards were made by the accused based on fake documents and bank accounts were also opened.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch- Unit 6 - has arrested a total of nine people living in Mumbai in the last six days. The modus operandi of the arrested accused (Bangladeshi Immigrants) who were living illegally in the city was that they first entered India illegally and made bogus Aadhaar cards. Later, they were illegally sending money from India to Bangladesh by opening a bank account.

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that if someone came to India from Bangladesh for work, these people used to provide him with money. The arrested accused used to send the money they earned by working in Mumbai to Bangladesh through Hawala.Aadhaar cards were made by the accused based on fake documents and bank accounts were also opened.

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that the main two accused have been living in Mumbai for many years. The police is searching for those who made fake documents and gave them to the accused.

The court has remanded these five people to police custody till December 16. 

One agent and his female accomplice were arrested near Sewree railway station, who were working on commission to illegally admit Bangladeshi nationals and get them to work and send their money to Bangladesh.

article-image
