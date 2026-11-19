Mumbai Shocker: Former Army Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Kandivali West After Intervening In Son's Money Dispute, 2 Arrested |

Mumbai: A 46-year-old former Indian Army personnel was stabbed multiple times by two men in Mumbai's Kandivali West area after he intervened in an argument involving his son and the accused over a financial dispute.

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The incident left the former serviceman seriously injured, following which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The police have arrested both accused on charges of attempted murder.

The injured ex-serviceman has been identified as Jaikar Singh Gurmej Singh Gill (46), a resident of Dhanlaxmi SR Building near Pawar Public School in Kandivali West. He had retired from the Indian Army a few years ago. His condition is currently reported to be stable.

According to police officials, the incident took place when Gill's son, Vikram Singh, got into an argument with the two accused over a monetary transaction. Vikram had reportedly borrowed a few thousand rupees from them, following which a dispute arose between the parties.

The accused confronted Vikram near the residential building and started abusing him over the pending amount. Hearing the commotion and the abusive language being used against his son, Gill came downstairs from his residence and objected to the behaviour of the two men.

However, instead of resolving the dispute, the accused allegedly became aggressive and got into an altercation with the former serviceman. They first assaulted him with punches and blows. The situation soon escalated when the two men allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly attacked Gill.

According to the initial investigation, the accused stabbed him several times in the chest, shoulder and face, leaving him critically injured. After the assault, both men allegedly fled the spot.

Following information about the incident, local police personnel rushed to the scene and arranged for the injured former soldier to be taken to a nearby hospital. Gill was initially admitted to Shatabdi Hospital. However, considering the seriousness of his injuries, doctors later referred him to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Taking swift action, the police launched an investigation and managed to identify and arrest both accused. They have been identified as Sujal Sachin Rathod and Sahil Nandu Mishra.

During the preliminary investigation, the police reportedly found that both accused were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Their alleged involvement in the stabbing is being investigated, and the police are also examining the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 109(1), 351(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to the alleged offences, including attempt to murder and other charges.

Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and ascertain all aspects of the dispute.

The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)