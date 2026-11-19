Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey | File pic

Mumbai: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to interfere with the Bombay High Court’s decision to quash two FIRs against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, dismissing a challenge filed by businessman Sanjay Punamiya. The cases, registered in 2024, involved allegations of extortion, criminal conspiracy, intimidation and the fabrication of government appointment documents.

A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh refused to entertain Punamiya’s special leave petition (SLP), while condoning the delay and permitting him to file fresh petitions. “We are not inclined to entertain the special leave petitions. Accordingly, the special leave petitions are dismissed,” the bench observed, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Punamiya had accused Pandey, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Sardar Patil, Police Inspector Manohar Patil, advocate Shekhar Jagtap, builder Shyamsundar Agrawal and others of criminal conspiracy and extortion in two separate complaints.

The Bombay High Court had quashed the FIRs in May, describing the proceedings initiated by Punamiya as mala fide and an “abuse of the process of law”. It characterised his complaints as an “outcome of a desperate and vengeful mind” and said they appeared to seek a “fishing inquiry” into matters that did not warrant investigation.

Punamiya’s Allegations Against Police Officers

In his appeal, Punamiya claimed that Pandey and senior police officials had reopened a 2016 extortion case against him despite its closure. He alleged that officers threatened to implicate him in fabricated cases unless he made statements falsely implicating then Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an alleged Urban Land Ceiling scam.

He further alleged that Agrawal and others used the name of gangster Chhota Shakeel to threaten him into signing a settlement agreement.

Punamiya also accused Jagtap of forging government appointment letters in 2021 to pose as a special public prosecutor in cases against him, allegedly with the intention of prolonging his judicial custody.

Also Watch:

Pandey’s Lawyers Oppose Challenge

Punamiya argued that the High Court had effectively conducted a mini-trial by examining disputed documents while quashing the FIRs. He also maintained that allegations of forgery and criminal conspiracy required investigation, as conspiracies are often established through circumstantial evidence.

Appearing for Pandey, advocates Rahul Kamerkar and Mihir Joshi denied his involvement and opposed the plea, arguing that restoring the cases would revive proceedings already found to be an abuse of the legal process.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/