Mumbai Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted At Goregaon East Ground Retrieving Cricket Ball

An incident occurred at Meenatai Thackeray Ground, New Mhada Colony, Goregaon East, where a 10-year-old boy, Adil Chaudhary, was climbing the iron security wall to retrieve a ball from the roof of a police chowky. Unfortunately, he came into contact with electricity, resulting in his death. The incident took place on Sunday. Adil was a 5th-standard student.

According to reports, on Sunday at 3 pm, Adil was playing cricket with his friends at Meenatai Thackeray Ground. During the match, a ball went onto the roof of a police chowky, which was constructed by Mhada. While attempting to retrieve the ball, he came into contact with electricity, resulting in his tragic death. The police chowky was closed at the time, and the roof was made of metal sheets.

The Dindoshi police conducted a panchnama of the deceased's body and sent it to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East for post-mortem examination. Following the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine responsibility and negligence in the incident. The Dindoshi police have stated that strict action will be taken against those found culpable.

Adil's father works as a tempo driver. A police officer stated, "We have completed the panchnama and did not discover any wires at the spot. We are investigating the incident, and appropriate action will be taken against any responsible parties as per the law."