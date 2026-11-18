Mumbai Shocker: 52-Year-Old Carpenter Injured After Passenger Hurls Knife At Fellow Commuter During Altercation On Train | Video | X / FPJ

Mumbai: A 52-year-old carpenter sustained a stab injury to his chest after a passenger allegedly hurled a kitchen knife at another commuter during an argument aboard a moving local train on the Western Railway on Sunday. The knife, however, struck the unsuspecting carpenter, who was standing nearby. The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested the accused passenger shortly after the incident. The injured man is stable.

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The incident occurred around 12.12 pm when the victim, identified as Suresh Sharma, was travelling in the first general compartment of an up Churchgate fast local from Borivali. According to the police, two passengers were arguing inside the compartment. The argument escalated when one of them got down at Andheri station, while the other remained inside the train.

The accussed got down at Andheri railway station on platform no.7. As the train started moving from platform number 7 at Andheri, the accussed passenger standing on the platform allegedly hurled a kitchen knife at the other commuter inside the compartment. However, the intended target reportedly moved aside and Sharma, who was standing near the door, was struck by the knife on the right side of his chest.

The incident took place in the presence of several passengers, who immediately rushed to help Sharma. One of them pulled the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt at Bandra station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel shifted the injured passenger to the station master's office, where he was provided first aid.

He was subsequently taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra West for further treatment. Doctors treated him for the chest injury, following which he was reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, railway police personnel apprehended the accused, identified as Shivaji Laxman Gaikwad, 25, at Bandra station. He was subsequently handed over to the Bandra GRP before being taken to the Andheri Railway Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred.

According to the police, Gaikwad is a resident of Kasbesukane village in Nashik district and had travelled to Mumbai for work. He was allegedly carrying the kitchen knife when the argument broke out.

Chandrakant Chaudhary, Senior Police Inspector, Andheri Railway Police, said, "The object used in the attack was a kitchen knife. We are investigating why the accused was carrying it. The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the incident. The passenger hide behind the Shrama hence Shrama sustained injuries."

The police produced Gaikwad before a court, which remanded him to GRP custody for two days.

In his statement to the police, Sharma said he had boarded the Borivali-side general compartment at around 11.58 am after visiting Borivali East for carpentry work. He was standing near the eastern-side door when he noticed two passengers arguing over something. As the train approached Andheri, their argument intensified, with both allegedly abusing each other.

Sharma told the police that he had no involvement in the argument and was caught in the crossfire. He sustained a serious injury when the knife struck his chest. He subsequently approached the Andheri Railway Police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the altercation and why Gaikwad was carrying a knife while travelling on a suburban local train.

On the same day on November 15, the Andheri GRP registered the case under sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) ofbthe Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Railway Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

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Past Incidents

1. June 23, 2026 – Andheri-Borivali

A 22-year-old man, Mayank Lohar, was allegedly stabbed to death inside a Churchgate–Nalasopara local following an argument over keeping the compartment door open. The accused was arrested at Panvel.

2. June 11, 2026 – Near Vangani

A 26-year-old passenger was allegedly stabbed inside a CSMT–Khopoli local following a dispute over a seat in the luggage compartment. Two accused were arrested by the GRP.

3. January 24, 2026 – Malad

A 33-year-old college professor was allegedly stabbed to death inside a Borivali–Churchgate local following an argument with a fellow passenger over getting down from the crowded train. The accused was arrested.

4. August 20, 2026 – Between Mahim and Bandra

A 62-year-old commuter, Kejitan Pal Denis Piris, died after allegedly being pushed from a moving Churchgate–Borivali local following an argument over seating in the Divyangjan (disabled persons') compartment. The accused, Amajad Shaikh, 48, was taken into custody.

5. April 24, 2026 – Between Vithalwadi and Ulhasnagar

A passenger, Nitesh Kumar Shah, was injured after a man allegedly attempted to snatch his mobile phone aboard a CSMT–Khopoli local. When Shah resisted, the accused allegedly attacked him with a knife. The accused, Joginder Singh Labana, was subsequently arrested.