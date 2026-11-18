Mumbai Shocker: Gang Posing As Godmen Uses Black Magic And Occult Rituals To Cheat Retired Dahisar Couple Of ₹6.38 Crore; 10 Booked | Representational Image

Mumbai: A retired couple from Dahisar were allegedly cheated of Rs 6.38 crore by a gang of 10 people who exploited their faith in superstition, black magic and occult rituals. The accused allegedly threatened the couple with curses, evil spirits and the death of their family members to make them part with their life savings, four flats, 1,200 grams of gold and shares worth crores of rupees.

The Dahisar police registered a case of cheating against 10 people, including the alleged mastermind Umesh Deshpande, on November 13, following a complaint by the victim, Parsis Dara Mehta. The police have launched a search for the accused.

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The fraud dates back to December 2016, when Mehta, a resident of Gayatri Society in Dahisar East, was introduced to Ramabai Sane, a woman claiming to possess miraculous powers and hailing from Panvel, and her associate Deshpande through her neighbour, Meghna Inamdar.

At the time, Mehta was under considerable emotional stress as her husband had suffered three strokes and was paralysed. The accused allegedly took advantage of her vulnerable condition and convinced her that her house was affected by Vastu defects and witchcraft.

Under the pretext of performing religious rituals to ward off evil forces, they initially took a 40-gram gold chain and Rs 3.85 lakh from her.

According to the police, Deshpande allegedly impersonated a 108-year-old spiritual guru from a monastery in Hyderabad by changing his voice. His female associates, Ashwini Gaikwad and Vrushali Gaikwad, allegedly played the roles of Snehlata Dixit, alias Baisaheb, and Ramabai Sane, respectively, to reinforce the couple's belief in the fabricated spiritual threats.

The accused allegedly convinced the couple that their properties, cash and jewellery were under the influence of witches and evil spirits. They warned that the alleged curse could lead to the deaths of their two sons and Mehta's husband.

Under the pretext of purifying the properties, the couple were allegedly forced to sell four flats in Dahisar and Borivali, fetching around Rs 3.02 crore, which the accused misappropriated. They also allegedly made the couple sell shares worth Rs 1.60 crore and withdrew Rs 45 lakh from their bank and post office accounts.

The accused further persuaded them to take a loan of Rs 45 lakh from a moneylender at an interest rate of 8 per cent per month, claiming that the money was required to construct a monastery. The couple allegedly ended up paying around Rs 90 lakh towards repayment.

The fraudsters also allegedly took away 1,200 grams of gold and the furniture from the couple's house. The police suspect that the accused used the proceeds of the fraud to purchase several flats in the Dindoshi and Nagari Nivara Parishad areas of Goregaon.

The fraud came to light in June 2025 when the couple, having lost their savings and assets, approached their neighbour Ravindra Kini for a loan of Rs 24,000 to travel to Hyderabad. Kini grew suspicious after learning about their financial condition and intervened, following which the alleged fraud was exposed.

The Dahisar police are investigating the case and tracing the accused and the properties allegedly purchased using the cheated money.