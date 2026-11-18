Railway police verified station CCTV footage and confirmed that the viral video showing an armed person was artificially generated | Representative Image

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: In the case of a viral video showing an alleged terrorist carrying an AK-47 at Kandivali railway station, the Borivli Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an FIR on Monday against an unidentified person for creating and circulating the AI-generated clip. CCTV footage confirmed that no armed person was present at the station.

The video, which spread on social media on Tuesday, also depicted security personnel searching for the purported terrorist, sparking panic.

Cyber Cell Confirms AI Manipulation

A police sub-inspector attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell received the footage from railway headquarters while on duty on Monday. Railway police checked station CCTV before referring the clip to the Cyber Cell, which confirmed AI manipulation.

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The Crime Branch is investigating who created the video, when it was made and which user ID was used to circulate it.

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