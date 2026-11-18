Mumbai Crime: 31-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Groping 39-Year-Old Law Student On Asalfa Road, Caught Hiding In Public Toilet | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly groping a 39-year-old law student on a main road in Asalfa on Sunday afternoon. The accused, identified as Sikandar Yadav, is unemployed and resides in the same locality as the victim.

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According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 2:20 pm when the victim, a homemaker and first-year law student at a Juhu college, was returning home after purchasing spices from a neighbourhood shop in Asalfa Village near Dhobighat.

In her complaint, she stated that an unknown person standing on the road groped her as she walked past him before fleeing quickly from the spot.

The victim's friend, Sharad H, witnessed the incident and asked her what had happened. After she narrated the ordeal, the two searched for the accused and found Yadav hiding in a public toilet at Dhobighat. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered and thrashed Yadav before police arrived.

The victim's sister-in-law called the police helpline 100, and officers from Sakinaka police station arrived at the scene, rescuing Yadav from the furious mob and taking him into custody. Police said Yadav had intentionally waited at the spot with the intention of molesting the victim after watching her leave her home.

An FIR has been registered, and police are gathering details about Yadav's background to determine whether he was involved in similar offences previously. He has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 75(1)(i) for physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures. Yadav remains in custody as investigations continue.