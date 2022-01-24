Mumbai: Shivaji Nagar police arrest all four accused in 20-year-old's gang rape case

The Shivaji Nagar police investigating gang rape case of a 20-year-old girl have nabbed all four boys accused of raping the teenager, of them two are minors while other two are majors identified as Sajid Malik and Ramzan Ali Qureshi.

The incident took place on early morning on Friday when the victim was returning from her catering duty, at around 4.30 in the morning when the victims passing from Road number 13 of Shivaji Nagar, four boys residents of same area met her, one of them asked her from where she was returning so late for which the girl replied that she was returning from catering work.

Later one of the accused asked her to come along on the pretext of having a word with her and took her to an empty hut, the other accused followed him, she was taken to mezzanine floor of the hut where the accused raped her.

Once the accused left, the victim managed to alert police, the Shivaji Nagar police then formed 10 teams to nab the accused three were taken into custody till Saturday while another was nabbed on Sunday. According to the police some of the accused where trying to flee to their home town in Basti, Uttar Pradesh.

