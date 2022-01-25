Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers stage protest over naming sports complex after Tipu Sultan; see pics

Shiv Sena workers on Tuesday held a protest in Mumbai over naming a sports complex after Tipu Sultan.

The complex is expected to be inaugurated by Congress leaders on January 26.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers held a protest in Mumbai over naming a sports complex after Tipu Sultan



The complex is expected to be inaugurated by Congress leaders on January 26 pic.twitter.com/G2U5hLX68E — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 09:25 PM IST