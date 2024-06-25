Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MLA Anil Parab Proposes To Move Bill Seeking 50% Reservation Of Flats For Marathi Manoos

representative pic

Mumbai: With an eye on Marathi votes in the upcoming assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab has decided to move a private member's bill during the monsoon session of the legislature, seeking for reservation of 50% flats in new residential projects in the city for Marathi-speaking people.

Anil Parab On The Reasons For Moving The Bill

Parab explained that he was moving the bill to prevent the migration of Marathi people from Mumbai to places outside the metropolis “due to denial of housing”. He asserted that the move aims to ensure that the percentage of Marathis in Mumbai does not decline further.

The bill proposes a law mandating developers to reserve half of the housing units in new buildings for Marathi people. Developers who fail to comply would face imprisonment for six months, a fine of Rs 10 lakh, or both.

Parab highlighted that Marathi people often face discrimination in the form of housing denial due to their food preferences or religion.

"There is a clear pattern of deliberate discrimination against Marathi people by developers. Any such discrimination is unconstitutional," the MLA emphasised.

He cited a recent incident wherein a builder in Vile Parle denied a flat to Marathis due to non-vegetarian food preferences.

“The Marathi people from Vile Parle protested against the builder, but the government did not take action. The developer only apologised after media coverage,” he underlined.

Anil Parab Expresses Concern Over Decreasing Percentage Of Marathis In Mumbai

Parab expressed concern over the decreasing percentage of Marathis in Mumbai.

“Maharashtra gained Mumbai through the sacrifice of 105 martyrs. However, Marathi people are now being denied housing in the city. It is difficult for them to find even rental accommodation. Therefore, 50% of houses should be reserved for Marathi people in new buildings. There is an urgent need for such a law," he said.

However, private bills are rarely converted into law. Meanwhile, elections for four legislative council seats have been announced, with Parab seeking re-election from the Mumbai graduates' constituency as the candidate for Shiv Sena (UBT), a constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi. Voting will take place on June 26.