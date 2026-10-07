Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray Seeks Removal Of MPSC Chairperson During Proposed Judicial Inquiry

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday wrote to Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking the removal of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar while a proposed judicial inquiry is underway into alleged irregularities and paper leaks linked to the commission's recruitment examinations.

In his letter dated October 7, Thackeray referred to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' recommendation to the Governor for an inquiry into the functioning of current and former MPSC chairpersons and members, IANS reported.

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Demand For Bhimanwar’s Removal

Thackeray said that Bhimanwar should not continue in office while the inquiry is underway, arguing that his removal would help ensure a fair and transparent investigation.

“While this inquiry is underway, it will not be appropriate for the concerned Chairperson to continue holding their office. Consequently, it is a humble request that a recommendation be made to the Hon. President of India to remove the current Chairperson from office so that the said inquiry can be conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” Thackeray wrote.

Fadnavis has recommended that the governor constitute a high-level inquiry panel to examine the conduct of current and former chairpersons and members of the MPSC amid allegations of examination paper leaks and irregularities. The proposed committee is to be headed by a retired High Court judge and will be expected to submit its report within three months.

The development comes amid protests by MPSC aspirants over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations, including controversy surrounding the Food and Drug Administration inspector examination. Aspirants have also demanded Bhimanwar's resignation.

Aspirants continue protests

Hundreds of aspirants have participated in demonstrations, with political leaders from several parties extending support to their demands.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has also been supporting the protest in Pune and demanding Bhimanwar's resignation.

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