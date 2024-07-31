Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Urges Marathas To Seek Reservation From PM Modi, Criticises State Government's Authority

UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: UBT Chief Uddhav Thacekray made it clear that the state government has no right to give reservation to Marathas but the Union government has. Therefore, we all should go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and make a request to increase the limitation of caste reservation in the Country. "I request all community people, instead of fighting here on reservation, we should go to Delhi and ask PM Modi to look into it. Because he has god's power,' Said Uddhav Sarcastically.

Uddhav further said "Bihar government had tried to give reservation in their state however, the Supreme Court struck down it." said Uddhav.

Maratha activists on Tuesday tried to meet Uddhav Thackeray at his official bungalow at Bandra Kalanagar. After their demand Uddhav met them and heard their grievances. Thereafter, uddhav addressed the Press Conference. At that time he was asked about his stand on giving Maratha reservation into the OBC quota.

Recently, opposition parties had boycotted the all party meeting called by the state government to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. Thereafter, Devendra Fadanvis had appealed to opposition parties to clear their stand on Maratha and OBC reservation. while replying to that Uddhav Thackeray on Monday made his stand clear.

When questioned about his stance on providing reservation to Marathas through the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota, Thackeray emphasized that "the government should engage with leaders from all communities rather than focusing solely on political leaders. He advocated for a broadly accepted solution by involving representatives from all sections of society."

“I had previously clarified my position on Maratha reservation during a speech in Sambhajinagar. The government has attempted to stage a drama by calling an all-party meeting on this issue. We have consistently supported the cause of reservation when the bill was presented in the Legislature. Our position remains that instead of political leaders, the government should consult leaders from all communities to find a broadly acceptable solution. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) will support such an approach,” Thackeray stated.

He further commented on the divisive nature of the current political climate, stating, “When some Maratha activists approached me, I told them that certain political parties are trying to pit communities against each other for their own gain. Such attempts should not succeed because we are all children of the same mother, Maharashtra. Therefore, all sections of society should unite. If the Shiv Sena's support is needed for this, we stand with them.”