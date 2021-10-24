Mumbai: Shelar, Malik in verbal duel over NCB action in cruise drugs bust case

BJP legislator Ashish Shelar criticised state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik on his tirade against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Shelar said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should sack Malik, whose son-in-law was arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs case, if he doesn’t want Maharashtra to be defamed. “The state is being defamed due to Malik”, said Shelar after submitting a memorandum to Governor BS Koshyari seeking action against Malik for levelling allegations against the anti-drugs agency and its officers.

BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj (Bhartiya) in a tweet said, “Which cabinet minister of Maharashtra has organised and coordinated permissions of cruise party in Mumbai. Various permissions were allotted and a cabinet minister from Mumbai was coordinating. NCP should reveal his name too.” He did not name Malik or any other minister.

Malik had recently claimed that the NCB team had detained Rishabh Sachdev, brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj (Bhartiya), but he was immediately released soon after the drugs bust.

Malik shot back and tweeted, “Being a legislator, Ashish Shelar should be aware of the role and responsibilities of the state and Union Government. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of India is headed by BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal. All permissions for cruise ships are granted by the Directorate General of Shipping which comes under the ministry. There is no role or responsibility of the state government.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde slammed the BJP for misuse of the NCB and defaming the youth and the MVA government.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 02:05 AM IST