 Mumbai: Shelar demands detailed information on nullah cleaning
Mumbai: Shelar demands detailed information on nullah cleaning

For the last few days BJP MP, MLA and former corporators under the leadership of Shelar are paying visits to various nullahs to review the progress of desilting work

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:59 PM IST
Ashish Shelar inspecting Nullah desilting work |

Mumbai: BJP Mumbai president, Ashish Shelar has asked the BMC administration to reveal as to how deep the civic body has dug up the nullahs to remove the silt and also the amount of silt removed till date. 

For the last few days BJP MP, MLA and former corporators under the leadership of Shelar are paying visits to various nullahs to review the progress of desilting work. MP Gopal Shetty, MLA Yogesh Sagar, MLA Vidya Thakur, Manisha Chowdhary, former corporator Prabhakar Shinde, Vinod Mishra, Srikala Pillai, Sandip Patil, Kamlesh Yadav, Priyanka More, Pratibha Girkar, Lina Deharkar, Shejal Desai, Anjali Khedkar, Pravin Shah, Jagdish Oza, Jeetendra Patil, district president Ganesh Khankar and others accompanied MLA Shelar.

Shelar said his team first inspected Oshiwara River followed by Bhagat Singh nullah. The work of removing sludge was being undertaken at both these places. Despite high tide, they were able to remove the sludge with the help of a JCB. But at Valnai nullah, heaps of silt were lying. However, the moment the people engaged in desilting work learnt about the inspection by the BJP leaders, they immediately got into action. 

Thereafter, Shelar and his team visited Bhim Nagar, where it was found that though the nullah was cleaned, its width had been decreased due to encroachment. 

Similarly, cleaning of Dahisar River was underway where a lot of silt remains to be cleared.

Shelar calls nullah cleaning work 'unsatisfactory'

Talking to media persons, MLA Shelar said the current work of nullah cleaning in the city is unsatisfactory. "The BMC officials have disclosed the quantity of sludge that has been removed, similarly they must reveal how deep the contractors have gone in removing the silt. Only this would make it clear whether the nullahs have been thoroughly cleaned or not. Else, the contractors will remove only the silt floating on the top and the nullahs will not be cleaned properly," Shelar said.

