Mumbai: Shakti Mills gangrape juvenile convict arrested once again

The city crime branch arrested Shakti Mills gangrape juvenile convict Aakash Jadhav, 25, alias Gotya, for allegedly assaulting a person with a knife. Jadhav was arrested along with another accomplice. Since he was released after serving his sentence in the gangrape, Jadhav has become a serial offender and has been arrested on several occasions, including on murder charges. He was previously externed from the city limits as well.

According to the police, on Sunday, Jadhav and his accomplice Ankit Naik, 25, allegedly attacked one Rizwan Qureshi with a knife at Nargis Dutt slums in Bandra and escaped. Qureshi was later admitted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital. Following the incident, Bandra Police registered an offence against the unknown accused under Sections 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch unit 9 picked up both the accused from Jacob Circle (Saat Rasta). They were later handed over to Bandra Police for further investigation.

According to the police, both the accused have criminal record. Jadhav, who was arrested in the 2013 Shakti Mills gangrape case, has already formed his own ‘Gotya’ gang and indulged in criminal activities since then.

In 2014, the Juvenile Justice Board sent Jadhav to Nashik Borstal School for a period of three years after being convicted in the gangrape case. He was released from there only in July, 2017. He has several assault cases registered against him apart from a murder and an attempt to murder and theft case. Due to his criminal record, he was also externed from city limits previously, said the police.