Mumbai: BMC flags off project to make Shakti Mills lane safer

The abandoned Shakti Mills at Mahalaxmi and its lane have become infamous ever since a 22-year-old photojournalist was gang-raped there in August 2013. Till date, women are reluctant to go anywhere near it after dark. In an attempt to change its reputation, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to make the road more pedestrian-friendly and safe.

The civic body, on Wednesday evening, already demolished most of the illegal structures alongside the wall of the mill. It is working on making the area accessible to all by widening the lane and ensuring proper connectivity with the main road as well as providing better lightning and beautifying it.

The project is part of a proposal that was conceptualised by two non-profit organisations and was approved by the Mumbai Commission for Arts, Music and Culture (MCAMC) last year. Following this, the Assistant Municipal Commissioner(AMC) of G (south) ward (Lower Parel, Elphinstone, and Mahalaxmi) along with his team conducted a recce of the area and 'literally' inspected every nook and corner of the lane.