Mumbai: Set up finance committee to raise funds for stuck redevelopment projects, says MHADA

The Mumbai Building Repairs & Redevelopment Board (MBRRB) Chairman Vinod Ghosalkar, former legislator of Shiv Sena has made a demand to set up Finance Committee (FC) in a bid to raise funds for the stuck/acquired redevelopment projects. It is an undertaking of the Maharashtra Housing & Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Ghosalkar explained, "To undertake redevelopment projects the board needs fund therefore by setting up such committee the funding agencies/banks can be involved, which can provide a feasibility report. Such committee is essential so the projects do not face financial issues in later stage. The committee can be chaired by the repair board chairman and other members such as MHADA CEO, Chief Engineers among others will be part of it ensuring smooth execution of the project."

The MBRRB looks after the repairs work of cess buildings. The cessed buildings are those for which the government collects tax for a repair fund. These buildings were mainly built before Independence and located in the island city only. There are about 14,500 such cess buildings which are in dire need of redevelopment. Of which hundreds of buildings obtained No objection certificate (NoC) to carry out redevelopment have been delayed/ incomplete for various reasons.