Mumbai: MHADA's lottery housing project at Pahadi Goregaon continues at snail's speed amid covid; sample flats ready

The said housing project is divided on two plots --A and B. On Plot A-- buildings are being constructed for EWS and LIG scheme. On Plot B, houses for LIG, MIG, and HIG are being constructed. In this housing scheme, nearly 1,947 tenements are reserved for the EWS people only. The entire project is being completed in a phase-wise manner and the distribution of houses will be done through a lottery draw.Interestingly, on these two plots, the sample flats are ready.

On Plot A, a sample flat of 315 sq.mt is ready which will be offered in the EWS scheme. On Plot B, a sample flat of 450 sq.mt to be offered to LIG scheme homebuyers is also ready.



The Mumbai Board of MHADA receives lakhs of applications from homebuyers whenever it draws any housing lottery.

However, in the past two years, it failed to call any big housing lottery draw despite having a huge demand. In April 2019, it could offer only 217 houses in Mumbai, which it received as surplus housing stock from developers who undertook redevelopment projects.

Similarly, in 2018, it held the lottery draw for only 1,395 houses, and in 2017, 819 houses were kept for selling. Therefore, the MHADA's Pahadi Goregoan housing project will be a big hope for those homebuyers, who have been especially waiting for affordable houses in Mumbai through a lottery draw.