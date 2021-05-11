Resume survey, create confidence among tenants: MHADA on Mumbai's BDD Chawl redevelopment work

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Mumbai Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yogesh Mhase held a review meeting with officials regarding the proposed redevelopment of Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) Chawls at all three layouts --Naigoan, NM Joshi Marg and Worli on Tuesday.

In the said meeting, the tenants representatives and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) contractor appointed for the Naigoan BDD chawl redevelopment project were also present. Kiran Mane, General Secretary, BDD Chawl Hakk Savrakshan Samiti, a residents' association, who was part of this meeting said, "CEO (Mhase) has asked the team to resume survey work at Naigoan BDD chawl with proper coordination with political and tenants' representatives in a bid to ensure the process is completed smoothly."



Some of the tenants at Naigoan have refused to vacate their homes following lack of trust eventually halting the revamp projects over three years now. Out of 42 buildings here, only five building tenants property ownership document verification and survey work has been completed.

In fact, this meeting was called following BDD chawl residents who are in support of redevelopment had time and again expressed their disappointment over delay in project execution work. Besides, housing minister Jitendra Awhad and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reportedly had also directed MHADA to expedite all project-related works. A high-end meeting was also held at CM's Varsha residence for the same.