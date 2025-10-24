Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Bail For 31-Year-Old Businessman Accused Of Abducting Youth To Laos And Forcing Illegal Activities

Businessman Salman Shaikh denied bail in human trafficking case involving youth sent to Laos | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has rejected bail for 31-year-old businessman Salman Shaikh of Mira Road, who is accused by cyber police of abducting a youth on the pretext of employment and detaining him in Laos, where he was allegedly compelled to engage in illegal activities.

Allegations by Complainant

According to the prosecution, complainant Jagir Sayyed, while seeking a job, came in contact with Salman Shaikh, who promised to help him secure employment in Thailand.

Sayyed stated that on February 9, 2024, he traveled to Thailand along with Hussain Shaikh, Eliaz Ahmed Parre, and Faruz Ahmed Bhat, after which they were taken by ship to Laos.

The complainant stated that they were lodged in a 24-storey building along with other individuals from different countries. He alleged that their passports were confiscated and they were forced to engage in illegal activities. He claimed that they were treated like slaves.

He further alleged that they were not allowed to return to India and if they insisted, the group demanded a ransom of 20,000 Chinese yuan from them.

Defence Argument and Court’s Observation

While seeking bail, Shaikh contended that Sayyed was not forced to go to Thailand, he voluntarily went there for employment. They argued that he was not abducted and no fraud was played on him.

The court while refusing the grant bail to Shaikh has said, “Strong prima-facie case is made out against the present applicant/accused. Further investigation of the crime is going on. Thorough investigation of the crime is necessary. Therefore, the applicant is not entitled to be released on bail.”

“The accused/applicant has committed similar offences with other persons also. He is engaged in trafficking of persons,” the court said.

