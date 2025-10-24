 Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Bail For 31-Year-Old Businessman Accused Of Abducting Youth To Laos And Forcing Illegal Activities
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Sessions Court Rejects Bail For 31-Year-Old Businessman Accused Of Abducting Youth To Laos And Forcing Illegal Activities

Mumbai Sessions Court Rejects Bail For 31-Year-Old Businessman Accused Of Abducting Youth To Laos And Forcing Illegal Activities

The sessions court has rejected bail for 31-year-old businessman Salman Shaikh of Mira Road, who is accused by cyber police of abducting a youth on the pretext of employment and detaining him in Laos, where he was allegedly compelled to engage in illegal activities.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Businessman Salman Shaikh denied bail in human trafficking case involving youth sent to Laos | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has rejected bail for 31-year-old businessman Salman Shaikh of Mira Road, who is accused by cyber police of abducting a youth on the pretext of employment and detaining him in Laos, where he was allegedly compelled to engage in illegal activities.

Allegations by Complainant

According to the prosecution, complainant Jagir Sayyed, while seeking a job, came in contact with Salman Shaikh, who promised to help him secure employment in Thailand.

Sayyed stated that on February 9, 2024, he traveled to Thailand along with Hussain Shaikh, Eliaz Ahmed Parre, and Faruz Ahmed Bhat, after which they were taken by ship to Laos.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for Surveillance,' Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clarifies
Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for Surveillance,' Chandrashekhar Bawankule Clarifies
Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives
Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence And Land Mafia Involvement
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes
Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes

The complainant stated that they were lodged in a 24-storey building along with other individuals from different countries. He alleged that their passports were confiscated and they were forced to engage in illegal activities. He claimed that they were treated like slaves.

He further alleged that they were not allowed to return to India and if they insisted, the group demanded a ransom of 20,000 Chinese yuan from them.

Defence Argument and Court’s Observation

While seeking bail, Shaikh contended that Sayyed was not forced to go to Thailand, he voluntarily went there for employment. They argued that he was not abducted and no fraud was played on him.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To Ex-New India Bank CEO Abhimanyu Bhoan In ₹122 Crore Fraud...
article-image

The court while refusing the grant bail to Shaikh has said, “Strong prima-facie case is made out against the present applicant/accused. Further investigation of the crime is going on. Thorough investigation of the crime is necessary. Therefore, the applicant is not entitled to be released on bail.”

“The accused/applicant has committed similar offences with other persons also. He is engaged in trafficking of persons,” the court said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for...

Maharashtra Politics: 'BJP’s WhatsApp Groups Linked To Central War Room, Not Used for...

Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives

Vasai Youth Becomes Youngest Organ Donor; Parents’ Brave Decision Saves Multiple Lives

Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence...

Mira-Bhayandar News: BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Meets Dachkul Pada Victims, Alleges Police Negligence...

Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes

Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Exploiting Government Schemes

Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape

Maharashtra Tragedy: Satara Doctor Ends Life, Note Accuses Cop Of Rape