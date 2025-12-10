 Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To 5 Accused Of Forging Tenancy Papers In Noor Villa Case
A Mumbai sessions court denied anticipatory bail to five people accused of forging tenancy documents to claim rights in Noor Villa, which collapsed in December 2024. The complainant alleged the accused fabricated agreements to gain from redevelopment. Citing serious fraud and forged papers, the court ruled custodial interrogation was necessary.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:40 AM IST
Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Bail To 5 Accused Of Forging Tenancy Papers In Noor Villa Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A sessions court has refused anticipatory bail to five persons accused of forging documents to claim tenancy rights in Noor Villa, a building in Dongari that collapsed last year. The court held that the allegations involved serious fraud, warranting custodial interrogation.

The five accused — Gulam ali Mohammad Iqbal,45, Danish Ashraf Merchant,36, Shahrukh Haroon Shaikh,32, Mohammad Mustafa Sayyed Ali Lokhandwala,61, and Heena Pashamiya Shaikh,34 — had filed anticipatory bail applications after being booked based on a complaint lodged by Mohammad Sadik Haji Inayat, who claims a 70% ownership share in Noor Villa through family partnership transfers.

According to the complaint, Noor Villa collapsed on Dec - ember 13, 2024, due to its dilapidated condition. Inayat alleged that the accused fraudulently attempted to claim tenancy rights over several rooms and floors of the property to secure benefits from the redevelopment project being undertaken by Elite Builders. It is alleged that the accused forged tenancy agreements and rent receipts and submitted these forged documents — including a tenancy agreement dated December 30, 2020, executed under a Power of Attorney from Mohammad Iqbal — to the Sub-Registrar.

The complainant further asserted that the accused never resided in Noor Villa and that the rent documents showing nominal rent of Rs 100 were fabricated. The accused, however, refuted the allegations, calling them false, baseless, and motivated. They argued that the complainant was attempting to gain an unfair advantage in an ongoing civil dispute. They submitted that Danish Ashraf Merchant’s father, Mohammad Iqbal, was one of the original owners with a 25% ownership share, later increasing to 31.5%.

Rejecting the bail plea, the court observed: “Considering the allegations that the applicants/accused have relied upon forged and non-existent tenancy documents… I am of the considered view that this is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail.”

